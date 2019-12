A man in his 30’s has been arrested following a number of property thefts in Tralee yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 2.30pm, gardaí were alerted to the thefts from several cars parked in driveways in the Mounthawk area.

The man was arrested at the scene and detained at Tralee Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been charged and released on bail.

Investigations are ongoing.