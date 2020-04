A man has been arrested following the discovery of cannabis in Tralee.

Gardaí stopped a car, which was spotted driving with no lights on in the town.

They then noticed a strong smell of cannabis and all passengers were searched.

A male was found with €600 worth of cannabis, scales and bags used for the illegal sale and supply of cannabis.

He was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1997.