Gardaí have arrested a man following the burglary of a pharmacy in Tralee last night.

Shortly before midnight, a man entered the premises in Oakpark through a skylight, where he stole cash and stock.

A preliminary investigation was carried out by Gardaí and a man in his 20s was arrested a short time later.

He was brought to Tralee Garda Station where he’s being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All of the property stolen during the burglary has since been recovered.