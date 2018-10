Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s following a burglary at a North Kerry pub overnight.

Shortly before 4am, Gardaí received a report of a burglary that had just occurred in Knockanure.

Gardaí carried out a patrol of the area and a man in his 20s was arrested in possession of some of the items stolen during the course of the burglary.





He was brought to Listowel Garda Station and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.