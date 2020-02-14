Man arrested following attempted robbery in North Kerry

A man has been arrested following an attempted robbery in North Kerry.

Shortly after midnight, a man entered a takeaway in East End, Ballybunion armed with what Gardaí believe to be an iron bar.

The man demanded money from the staff and damaged the cash register; he was unable to get any money and left the scene.

Gardaí from Ballybunion attended the scene and carried out a patrol of the area.

They arrested a man in his late 20s shortly before 1 o’clock this morning.

He is currently detained at Listowel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.