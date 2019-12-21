Man arrested on European arrest warrant brought to Killarney Garda Station

A man arrested on a European arrest warrant has been brought to Killarney Garda Station.

Yesterday, following an operation conducted by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, gardaí arrested a man at Dublin Airport following his extradition from Hungary.

The Garda Press Office says the man was arrested in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday the 11th of this month.

It was on foot of a European arrest warrant for offences committed in this jurisdiction.

This investigation involved cooperation between gardaí, Hungarian authorities and partners of the European Network Fugitive Active Search Team.

Following his extradition, the man was sought by gardaí in respect of alleged offences under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

The man was transferred to Killarney Garda Station, where he was processed.

He will appear before Limerick Circuit Court on Monday morning.