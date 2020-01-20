Man arrested in connection with a road traffic incident in Rathmore released.

A man who had been arrested in connection with a road traffic incident in Rathmore on Friday evening has been released.

A man in his 80s remains in critical condition after the incident which happened on the N72 shortly after 7pm.

The suspect was arrested Saturday and was being detained in Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A vehicle was also seized and was examined according to Gardaí.

The Garda Press Office has confirmed that the man has now been released without charge. A file is to be prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí are still appealing for information from anyone who may have been travelling through the area around that time.