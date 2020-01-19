Man arrested in connection with Rathmore road traffic incident last Friday

A man has been arrested in connection with a road traffic incident in Rathmore on Friday evening.

An 80-year-old man remains in critical condition after the incident which happened on the N72 shortly after 7pm.

The suspect was arrested yesterday and is being detained in Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A vehicle has also been seized and is being examined according to Gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for information from anyone who may have been travelling through the area around that time.