A man’s been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Kenmare.

He’s being questioned in Killarney Garda Station in relation to an incident that allegedly took place in Kenmare in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí are investigating reports that a female was sexually assaulted in a premises in the town.

It’s alleged the incident occurred at 2.35am on Sunday.

The man in his thirties was arrested this morning in Kenmare and is being detained at Killarney Garda Station.