Man arrested in connection with alleged assault in Cahersiveen released without charge

A man arrested in connection with an alleged assault in Cahersiveen has been released without charge.
The alleged attack, which is understood to be a sexual assault, happened on the evening of Friday February 26th in the town park.
A woman in her twenties was allegedly assaulted between 7 and 7.30 that evening.
Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s in relation to the assault on Thursday, but he has since been released without charge.
A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.