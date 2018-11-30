Man arrested and apparent firearm devices seized in Tralee

A man has been arrested and apparent firearm devices seized in Tralee.

Shortly after 12 noon yesterday, gardaí from the Tralee District carried out a search at a house in the Tralee area.

They discovered a number of apparent homemade firearm devices and a quantity of ammunition; the scene was preserved for technical and forensic examination.





The man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Tralee Garda Station.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.