Man arrested over alleged assault, burglary and trespassing offences in Moyvane

Gardaí say a 30-year-old man appeared in court yesterday, following a number of serious incidents in the Listowel area on Thursday.

The Garda Press Office says the man was arrested in connection with a number of alleged offences, including assault, burglary and trespassing.

Shortly after 12.30pm on Thursday, a man approached, threatened and assaulted a woman in her fifties as she parked her car at her home near Moyvane.





The man drove off in her car before abandoning it a short distance away.

The injured woman was taken to hospital for treatment, where her injuries were described as non-life threatening.

A short time later Gardaí received reports of a burglary at a house in Moyvane; there was no one in the house at the time and the alarm was raised when the homeowner returned to find her home ransacked.

At 1.30pm, a 30-year-old man was arrested in the Moyvane area.

He was taken to Listowel Garda Station, and appeared before a sitting of Listowel District Court yesterday charged in connection with the investigation.