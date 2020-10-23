Man appears in court following €85,000 drug seizure

A man has appeared in court following the seizure of €85,000 worth of drugs in Tralee.

The case has been adjourned until next week.

31-year-old Daniel Jagodzinski with an address at Room 12, Tralee Holiday Lodge, Mary Street, Tralee was brought before Judge David Waters at Dingle District Court.

The Polish national is charged with the sale and supply of methadrone at the same address yesterday. (October 22nd).

Gardaí objected to bail claiming the accused is a flight risk.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell told the court his client has no previous convictions, has a work history and would abide by bail conditions handed down by the court.

Mr O’Connell said he believed the High Court would grant bail and highlighted that there would be a delay in the analysis of the drugs due to COVID; it is understood the drugs have an estimated street value of €85,000.

Judge David Waters adjourned the case to Tralee District Court next Tuesday to allow time for the accused to reach an independent cash surety for bail.

He remanded the accused in custody and ordered he be given medical assistance following a request by his solicitor.