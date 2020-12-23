Man to appear in Listowel court facing theft, trespassing, drug and road traffic offences

A man is due to appear in court this evening charged with committing a dozen offences in Tralee, including theft, trespassing, drug and road traffic offences.

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Listowel District Court this evening.

The man is facing 12 charges, relating to alleged offences on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

It’s being alleged that he, over Monday and Tuesday, entered four buildings in Tralee as a trespasser and committed theft and criminal damage in each.

It’s alleged he entered another two buildings over the two days with the intent to commit an offence.

The man in his late thirties is also charged with attempting to get into a vehicle yesterday, of which he wasn’t the owner, and attempted to commit theft.

He’s also facing four drug-related charges.

He’ll appear at a special sitting of Listowel District Court later, represented by solicitor Padraig O’Connell.