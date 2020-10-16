Man to appear in court in invoice fraud investigation

A man arrested as part of a Garda investigation involving searches in Tralee is to appear before court this morning.

Searches took place in Tralee, Dundalk and Dublin earlier this week as part of an investigation into invoice redirection fraud called Operation SKEIN.

The man in his 40’s, has now been charged, and is to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

A second man, in his late teens, remains in custody.

Gardai involved in the investigation say that over €4m euro has been laundered through bank accounts in Ireland and they are liaising with Europol and Dutch Authorities.