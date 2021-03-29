Man to appear in court following firearms find

A man is due in court following the seizure of explosive components, firearms and munitions in Kerry over the weekend.

As a result of an intelligence lead operation a number of searches were conducted in the Sneem area.

The Special Detective Unit and Gardai from the Kerry Division were assisted by the Defence Forces.

Two men were arrested, one in his late 50’s, the other in his 30’s.

The man in his late 50s is due to appear before Bantry District Court this morning at 11am.

The second man was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.