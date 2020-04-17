Man allegedly assaulted and spat on by woman in Tralee

A woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted and spat on a man in Tralee.

The alleged incident happened on Princes Street on Wednesday.

It’s alleged at ten past seven that evening, the woman, who’s in her forties, assaulted a man in his forties and spat on his jumper.

There’s no suspicion that the woman has COVID-19.

She was arrested on public order grounds and later released from Tralee Garda Station.

Tralee gardaí say a file will be prepared for the DPP in relation to the alleged assault.