Emergency services are dealing with an incident off the south west coast of the county this evening.

Valentia Coast Guard and Rescue 115 were tasked to the scene 205 nautical metres south of Kerry at 11am today.

A long-range medevac was conducted when the alarm was raised from the Philadelphia Express vessel.

The man, who is an American citizen, has been airlifted to University Hospital Kerry in the last few minutes with suspected appendicitis.