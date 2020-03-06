Man accused of sexually exploiting 16-year-old girl in Kerry says there’s no truth in allegations

A man accused of sexually exploiting a 16-year-old girl in Kerry says there isn’t a word of truth in her allegations.

Two men are denying nine charges for the sexual exploitation of a child and two of having sexual intercourse with that child at two locations in Kerry over a three-month period during the last decade.

Details of garda interviews with the first accused were read to the court yesterday.

The man, who is facing eight charges in total, said the then-16-year-old girl was the hardest worker he’d ever met, was constantly on the go and worked on a few hours of sleep per night.

Gardaí put the allegations to him: the man, who was in his thirties at the time, said he and the complainant would have sat together in a jeep, however, he denied inappropriately touching her.

He added that he never kissed the girl nor had any urge to do so.

Gardaí asked him why does he think she’d claim otherwise: the accused man said the allegations against him were untruths and maybe the girl should “take up writing books.”

The trial resumes on Tuesday in Tralee Circuit Court under Judge Tom O’Donnell, where public access is restricted.