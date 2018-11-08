Man accused of sexually assaulting co-worker in Kerry hotel says allegations were made up

A Polish man accused of sexually assaulting a co-worker in the staff quarters of a Kerry hotel told Gardai the woman was making up the allegations and he had done nothing wrong.

The Polish man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to the single charge, which is alleged to have taken place on September 23rd 2011.

The woman claims the man came into her room while she was asleep and sexually assaulted her.





In Garda interviews read to the court, the accused, who has no previous convictions, said he had previously socialised with the complainant and had spoken with her many times.

He agreed she was a nice pleasant girl but wasn’t being truthful in this case and was making up the allegations.

When asked if there had been any romance between them the accused replied “absolutely not”.

The accused said he had spent two hours chatting to the complainant at a party that night before she left.

He told Gardai he went to the woman’s room as he wanted her to come back to the party; he said the woman left him into her room and he sat on the bed talking with her for 15 minutes before leaving; he repeatedly denied he touched the woman or pulled her hair.

The man said he was shocked when he learned of what the woman had alleged when told by a co-worker.

The man told Gardai he didn’t do anything wrong, it was a misunderstanding due to language and cultural barriers, the woman misunderstood his gestures and the facts she was saying were blown out of proportion.

A report from the Forensic Science Laboratory, which was asked to analyse hairs gathered at the scene by Gardai, concluded that any roots had the characteristics of naturally shed hair.

Evidence in the case has now closed.

Speeches from the prosecution and defence along with Judge Tom O’Donnell’s charge to the jury of eight men and four women are due to take place today.