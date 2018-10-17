Man accused of damaging garda car in South Kerry remanded on continuing bail

A man accused of ramming a garda patrol car in South Kerry has been remanded on continuing bail.

19-year-old Dylan Sugrue of 8 Geokaun View, Chapeltown, Valentia appeared before Cahersiveen District Court, facing seven charges of criminal damage, four for assault, three criminal damage offenses and one for driving without insurance.

It’s alleged the offences happened during the early hours of May 26th in Laharn South, Waterville; Kenneigh, Cahersiveen; and Caherdaniel.





Mr Sugrue has been remanded on continuing bail, to reappear on the 8th November in Cahersiveen District Court.