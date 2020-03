The Mall in Tralee is now fully reopened to traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kerry County Council made the decision to ensure food deliveries could be made to homes throughout the county, particularly to those who are vulnerable during this crisis.

The Mall is normally a pedestrian only zone between 10.30am and 6pm, seven days a week; however, for the duration of the current COVID-19 restrictions, it will be fully open to traffic.