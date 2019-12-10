Majority of Kerry’s water bodies at high or good status

The majority of Kerry’s water bodies are at a high or good status.

That’s according to the EPA’s Water Quality in Ireland report, which provides an evaluation of the ecological health of Ireland’s rivers, lakes, canals, groundwaters, estuaries and coastal waters.

This Environmental Protection Agency report shows that of 146 river water bodies in Kerry, the majority are in good condition.

The Water Quality in Ireland report revealed the ecological status of the water bodies for 2013 to 2018.

It shows that 17 had a high status, 87 were good, 29 were moderate, 13 poor, but none were classed as being in a bad state.

The report also noted transitional water bodies at poor and bad status, and the reasons for this – it classed both the Cashen Estuary and Upper Feale Estuary are being poor because of phytoplankton – microscopic algae that drift along with water movements.