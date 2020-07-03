Majority of Kerry tourism accommodation providers less than a third full for July and August

A Kerry Tourism Industry Federation survey shows the majority of local tourism accommodation providers are less than a third full across July and August.

Three-quarters of local businesses surveyed noted occupancy levels of less that 30% for this month.

There was a slight improvement reported for August, with two-thirds of those surveyed reporting occupancy levels below 30%.

Kerry Tourism Industry Federation Chairman Pat O’Leary, says these results indicate the staycation market is not yet materialising here.

In a bid to understand the impact COVID-19 is having on the hospitality industry in the county, Kerry Tourism Industry Federation (KTIF) members were asked to divulge their occupancy levels from July to October of this year.

A total of 51 members in the tourism accommodation sector contributed to the survey over the past week.

The results show that 6% of those surveyed have decided to remain closed for this season, however, the majority of Kerry’s accommodation providers including hotels, guesthouses, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan, camping and glamping sites are already open and welcoming guests.

Kerry Tourism Industry Federation Chairman Pat O’Leary, says the majority of members are facing into a tough few months, unless they see a sharp rise in bookings.

Mr O’Leary says there are exceptions with self-catering providers reporting relatively strong levels of business for July and August.

The Chairman adds the results highlight there’s still an opportunity for people to book staycations in Kerry and avail of competitive pricing and special offers.