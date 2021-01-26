Most Kerry Leaving Certificate students surveyed support predictive grading with exam option

The majority of Leaving Certificate students surveyed in Kerry support predictive grading, with an option to sit the written exams if they are unhappy with their results.

Ciarán Brosnan, a 6th year student at St Mary’s CBS, The Green, Tralee is a member of the Irish Second Level Students’ Union in Kerry.

He surveyed students from Tralee, Castleisland, Ballybunion and Tipperary to find out their views on the State exams; the majority stated they would like to see a mixed approach to the Leaving Certificate.

Caoimhe Lyons, a Leaving Cert student at Presentation Secondary School in Listowel, is also a member of Irish Second Level Students’ Union.

She says students are stressed given the lack of clarity.

Caoimhe Lyons says a decision on the State exams needs to be made now: