Majority of Kerry GAA clubs source their water from local authority mains

The majority of GAA clubs in Kerry source their water from local authority mains.

In June of this year, up to 60 people involved in a camogie All-Ireland series double header fell ill after consuming water at the Croagh Kilfinny GAA grounds in Limerick.

This included twelve Kerry camogie players.

Limerick City and County Council confirmed that water samples taken after the game showed the presence of E. coli.

The contaminated water came from a private well at the grounds.

Following this, Radio Kerry conducted a survey of all GAA clubs in Kerry; this involved emailing 69 clubs across the county.

All but one of the 39 clubs which replied source their water from Kerry County Council’s mains supply; this is tested regularly by the local authority.

A number of the clubs surveyed also had private wells, which are being used for pitch irrigation or supplying toilets.

39 clubs took part in the survey (all but one use Kerry County Council water mains):

An Ghaeltacht – Abbeydorney – Annascaul – Asdee – Austin Stacks – Ballydonoghue – Ballyduff -Ballylongford – Brosna – Beaufort – Castleisland Desmonds – Causeway – Churchill – Derrynane – Dingle – Dr Crokes – Dromid Pearses – Duagh – Finuge – Firies – Fossa – Glenbeigh/Glencar – Glenflesk – Gneeveguilla – Keel – Kenmare – Kilgarvan – Kilmoyley – Laune Rangers – Lispole – Listowel Emmets – Listry – Lixnaw – Na Gaeil – Renard – Skellig Rangers – St Senans – Templenoe – Waterville