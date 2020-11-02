Majority of Kerry Fine Gael councillors backing Leo Varadkar to fully explain reasons for sharing GP documents

The majority of Kerry Fine Gael councillors are backing Leo Varadkar to fully explain his reasons tomorrow for sharing IMO documents with the NAGP.

A survey of the party’s seven councillors by Radio Kerry reveals the Tánaiste has retained his support – however, some representatives add they’ll be more informed tomorrow following the Dáil’s sitting.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen, says Mr Varadkar has broken no laws, adding he has every confidence in him.

He believes the party leader will outline robustly – and in detail – the circumstances surrounding the passing on of the document and the reason for it.

Cllr Jim Finucane says his initial reaction is that it shouldn’t have happened but he will wait for the full details tomorrow, while Cllr Mike Kennelly says he’ll will wait for Leo Varadkar to address the Dáil in order to have both sides of the story.

Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald fully supports Leo Varadkar, adding he believes the opposition are trying to bring the him down and are using this to weaken his position as the Tánaiste is doing so well in the polls.

Cllr Bobby O’Connell also doesn’t think that Leo Varadkar has a case to answer.

According to the Castleisland councillor, Mr Varadkar was trying to get a deal that was the best for patients, doctors and the health service and was obliged to get everyone on side, including both GP organisations.

Cllr Michael Foley says he still supports the party leader and he’ll see what the Tánaiste says tomorrow before making a further comment.