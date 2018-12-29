Majority of Kerry drivers passing their driving tests this year

The majority of Kerry drivers are passing their driving tests.

It’s been revealed that nearly 53% of drivers who took their test in the first ten months of this year in Killarney passed, while just under 57% passed in Tralee.

Nationwide, the majority of car drivers across the country failed their test between January and October.





These figures released by the Road Safety Authority to The Journal dot ie show the pass and fail rates at test centres across the country in the first 10 months of the year.

49 per cent of people who took their test passed – compared to 51 per cent who failed.

Kilrush in Co. Clare had the lowest pass rate of just 34 per cent.

That’s followed by Kilkenny on 37 per cent and Raheny in Dublin on 38 per cent.

All four test centres in the capital had some of the lowest pass rates in the country.

Those with the highest pass rates are mainly based in the north and west.

Clifden in Galway comes out on top with 77 per cent of people getting a pass.

Newcastle in Limerick is next on 62 per cent with Donegal on 61.