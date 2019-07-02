Majority of domestic wastewater treatment systems examined in Kerry fail EPA inspection

More than half of all domestic wastewater treatment systems inspected in Kerry are not up to EPA standards.

The Environmental Protection Agency has released a review of over 2,000 septic tank and domestic wastewater treatment system inspections, which were undertaken across the country in 2017 and 2018.

The EPA conducted 121 inspections in Kerry during those years and found 52% of wastewater treatment systems were not up to standard.

The report also notes 174 systems failed in Kerry between 2013 and 2018; as of March 2019, 81% of those systems have been brought up to EPA standards.

The EPA adds an expanded septic tank grant scheme, due to be launched later this year, will increase the maximum grant aid available to €5,000.