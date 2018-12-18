Majority of applications for one off houses in Kerry are granted

The majority of planning applications for one off houses in Kerry are granted, despite claims from councillors that people can’t get planning.

Figures revealed by Kerry County Council show that 87% of planning applications for single rural dwellings in Kerry in the past five years have been granted planning permission.

Between 2013 and up to the end of November 2018, Kerry County Council granted planning for 1,146 single rural dwellings in the county, while 178 were refused – a 13% refusal rate.





Of all of the houses built in the Listowel Municipal District between 2006 and 2016, 87% were in rural areas.

80% of dwellings constructed in the South and West Kerry MD in those 10 years were in rural areas; the rate was 74% in the Killarney MD, and 66% in the Tralee MD.

During the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, some councillors claimed these figures aren’t an accurate portrayal of what’s happening on the ground, saying some people are finding it very difficult to get planning in rural areas.

The issue arose during a discussion about the Southern Regional Assembly Draft Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy, which is currently out on public consultation up until the 8th of March.

It takes in several counties including Kerry, and aims to manage planning and economic development.

Submissions or observations can be made via www.southernassembly.ie.

RSES Submissions, Southern Regional Assembly, Assembly House, O’Connell Street, Waterford X91F8PC.