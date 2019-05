ESB Networks will be starting a major refurbishment of overhead lines in south Kerry next week.

From Monday, the company will be working on its overhead 10,000 and 20,000 volt networks in the region.

The project will continue until September and ESB Networks says customers will be notified in advance of any power outages.





ESB Networks has apologised for any inconvenience caused and says the works will bring long term benefits to the area by improving safety and continuity of electricity supply.