Major retail development for Tralee given the green light

A major retail development in Tralee has been given the green light.

An Bord Pleanala granted permission for the plans subject to eleven conditions.

Last August, Kerry County Council granted permission to Ashman Developments Ltd to build four retail warehouse units, a garden centre and 330 car parking spaces at Manor West Retail Park.

The planning for the over 8,200 square metres of retail space on the 6.8 hectare site was subject to twenty conditions.

The decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanala by Grafton Group PLC which operates the Woodies outlet in Manor West.

It argued there was no basis for effectively developing a mirror store.

Grafton Group also raised concerns about a lack of detail in the plans.

However, An Bord Pleanala upheld the decision of Kerry County Council and granted permission subject to eleven conditions including that the only bulky goods can be sold in the proposed development.

The board said the development is in accordance with relevant retail policy for the area, wouldn’t seriously injure the amenities of property in the vicinity, wouldn’t endanger public safety due to traffic nor would it give rise to a significant flood risk.