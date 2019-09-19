Major Kerry employer and union in talks to stave off staff pay cut

One of Kerry’s largest employers and the SIPTU trade union have been in talks to stave off plans to cut workers’ pay.

Liebherr Container Cranes gave staff written notice of plans to cut staff pay with effect from October 1st.

Radio Kerry has contacted Liebherr for a comment.

Liebherr Container Cranes employs around 800 at its plant in Fossa, Killarney where it’s been in operation since 1958.

SIPTU says staff received written notice that a 10 per cent pay cut would take effect from the start of October.

The Workplace Relations Commission has intervened and a conciliation conference has been held under its auspices.

SIPTU organiser Pat Flannery says the 10 per cent pay cut remains on the table but will not go ahead if members agree to new proposals arising out of talks at the WRC.

He says the union will proceed to ballot its 300 plus members at Liebherr on the new proposals over the next week to 10 days.