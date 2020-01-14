Major Injury Blow For Kerry Side Ahead Of Corn Ui Mhuiri ¼ Final

St Brendan’s Killarney have been hit by the loss of their captain for the Corn Ui Mhuiri ¼ Final.

Mike Lenihan sustained an injury in a challenge match at the weekend and misses out against St Flannan’s tomorrow.

Lenihan is not the only injury concern for Sem boss Gary McGrath https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/StBrendans.mp3

Tomorrow’s game is on in Ballyagran at 1.

Meanwhile, Tralee CBS are injury free ahead of their Corn Ui Mhuiri ¼ Final.

Tomorrow, they go up against Hamilton High School, Bandon at Dr.Crokes.

This game will also be played under the new rules, passed at Special Congress last October.

Tralee CBS joint manager Tim McMahon was asked if they’ve had time to prepare for these changes https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/TraleeCBS-1.mp3

Throw-in is at 1 o’clock.

Also, SPSL Rathmore have a clean bill of health for their Corn Ui Mhuiri ¼ Final.

They’re to take on Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig in the last 8 tomorrow, at 1 o’clock in Macroom.