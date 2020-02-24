Major Garda crackdown on drug driving following surge in number of Kerry offenders

Gardaí have announced a major crack down on drug driving, after noticing a rise in the number of young men in Kerry found driving with drugs in their system.

Last Thursday night alone, three men were arrested for this offence in the Kerry Garda Division, over the course of a seven hour period.

Gardaí now have the technology to carry out roadside drug testing, and have begun increasing the number of checkpoints around the county.

A saliva sample is taken from the suspect which can detect the presence of a wide range of drugs, including cannabis, benzodiazepines and cocaine.

Garda Eoghan Walsh says motorists must realise that alcohol is not the only drug which impairs driving: