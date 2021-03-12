A major bypass in the county will cost €69 million in total.

Councillors at the Listowel Municipal District’s monthly meeting were given an update on the Listowel Bypass, which has already been allocated substantial funding.

Currently, the business case for the Listowel Bypass is with the Department of Transport.

It’s expected that the department will give the bypass approval in the next few weeks.

If this happens, the tender documents could be published by the end of March.

Councillors had a number of questions on the proposed bypass at the MD meeting: Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly asked what’s the total cost, and party colleague Councillor Aoife Thornton, along with Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry, asked about land acquisition progress.

The total cost of the Listowel Bypass will be €69 million, which includes planning, land, advance works, main construction and archaeology costs.

Councillors were also told that, if a compulsory purchase order is approved, any ongoing land acquisition discussions won’t delay the start of the project.