Máirin Miller nee O’ Donnell, Lisbeg, Oakpark, Tralee and Galway

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Removal at 6:00 pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 am. Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, care of The Gleasure Funeral Home,Tralee. House private please.
Warriors Out Of National Cup At Semi-Final Stage
Garvey's Tralee Warriors have lost out 78-63 to DBS Eanna in the semi-final of the Hula Hoops Men's Pat Duffy National Cup.The League champions...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYConnacht's hopes of qualifying for the knock-out stages of the Heineken Champions Cup have ended.They've been beaten 21 points to 7 by Toulouse at...
KDL Saturday Review/Sunday Preview
John O’Regan reports
Garda Commissioner says Kerry next to benefit from restructuring of garda divisions
The Garda Commissioner says Kerry is next in line to benefit from a restructuring of garda divisions.Commissioner Drew Harris was in the county yesterday...
