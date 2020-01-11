Máirin Miller nee O’ Donnell, Lisbeg, Oakpark, Tralee and Galway

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Removal at 6:00 pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 am. Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, care of The Gleasure Funeral Home,Tralee. House private please.