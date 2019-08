The main Tralee-Killarney road is due to reopen around now (5pm).

A 600mm water main has been repaired in the village, following a burst earlier this morning.

Kerry County Council and Irish Water staff, who repaired the leak, had closed a section of the road and put traffic diversions in place.

They say the road will reopen around now and that water should be restored to customers later this evening.

Kerry County Council has thanked motorists for their patience.