Main Street in Killarney will re-open to traffic this weekend after the completion of a €100,000 upgrade.

Works to repair and replace the granite paving blocks on the carriageway on the street began at the end of October.

The works were part of the agreed Killarney Municipal District Works Programme for 2020.

The street will re-open to traffic this coming Sunday morning, December 27th, having been open to pedestrians throughout the works.