Mai Nagle (nee Russell) of Currow Village and late of Ballybeg

Funeral Mass for Mai Nagle (nee Russell) will take place on Wednesday in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery , Killeentierna. Mass will be live streamed on the Killeentierna Church Facebook Page.

No flowers please, donation in lieu to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Tralee.

Enquiries to Sheehan’s Undertakers, Farranfore

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

