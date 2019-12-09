Mai Lyne nee Golden, Listry, Beaufort and formerly of Coolbane, Killorglin

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Tuesday from 7 to 9pm. Funeral arriving on Wednesday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry for Requiem Mass at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in The Adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Alzheimers Association.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR