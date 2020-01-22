Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Thursday (Jan 23rd) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Followed by removal to Kiltallagh Church. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Latest News
13 candidates to run in Kerry in Election 2020
13 candidates will be running for General Election 2020 in Kerry.Fine Gael are running 2 candidates, Fianna Fail 3, Sinn Fein, The Green Party,...
Ferris among 17 retiring TDs sharing in €22 million pension pot
The 17 TDs who are retiring from the current Dail will share in a pension pot of 22 million euro.Enda Kenny, Finian McGrath and...
Budgets for Kerry disability groups to be cut by thousands of euro
Disability service providers in Kerry are to be cut thousands of euro in funding this year.Letters have been sent to local providers by the...
Kerry Airport hoping to grow passenger numbers by 10%
Kerry Airport is hoping grow passenger numbers by 10% this year to 400,000.That’s according to their CEO, John Mulhern, who was speaking after the...
All Ireland Club Final A “Trip Into Unknown” For Na Gaeil’s Diarmuid O’Connor
Kerry will be without two key players in the middle-third of the pitch for their Allianz Football League Round 1 game against Dublin on...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYJohnny Sexton says his recovery is "ahead of schedule" and he's confident of being fit for Ireland's Six Nations opener with Scotland.The Leinster and...
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Five Kerry schools will be featuring in today's three Frewen Cup Munster Colleges Quarter Finals.There are two all-Kerry ties including the all-Tralee clash between...