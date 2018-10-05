Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Saturday (October 6th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. John’s Church Tralee. Requiem mass on Monday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Fighting Blindness & Báile Mhuire c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.
Latest News
Eoin O’Sullivan appointed Sliabh Luachra Musician in Residence
Eoin O'Sullivan has been appointed as Sliabh Luachra Musician in Residence.Over the next twelve months, Mr O'Sullivan will work to promote awareness of the...
Maeve O’Donnell née O’Hara, Denny St., Tralee.
Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESJames Horan is once again the Mayo senior football manager.The Ballintubber clubman was ratified at a meeting of the county board,...
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Division 2B 7-00 Lisard Wanderers v Classic Fc C , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch 7-30 CG Killarney B...
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
North Kerry Ladies Football Trophyworld Under 16 Division 2 Abbeydorney 7-8 Finuge/St Senans 5-10East Kerry U12 Football League Spa v Kilcummin at Spa at 6:45U16 Div 4...
Latest Sports
