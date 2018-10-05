Maeve O’Donnell née O’Hara, Denny St., Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Saturday (October 6th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. John’s Church Tralee. Requiem mass on Monday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Fighting Blindness & Báile Mhuire c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.