Maeve McCarthy crowned Queen of Puck Fair

12-year-old Maeve McCarthy has been crowned as Queen of Puck Fair ahead of the three-day festival in August.

Puck Fair is Ireland’s oldest gathering festival and will run from August 10th to 12th again this year.

Maeve McCarthy, a sixth-class student in Scoil Réalt na Mara, from Cromane Lower in Killorglin will play a central role in this year’s festival.

Her duties will include the crowning of King Puck during the Coronation Ceremony as well as meeting visitors and addressing the crowd in the town’s main square.

Maeve says she loves everything about Puck Fair and is looking forward to the festival.