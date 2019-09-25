reposing at Cuil Mhuire Pastoral Centre, St. Brendan’s Churchyard, Ardfert on Thursday form 4.15 to 6.15pm. Removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Latest News
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESDavy Fitzgerald says he'll make a decision on his future in the next day or two.The current Wexford hurling manager has...
Anne ‘Hannah-Mai’ Moriarty nee Hennessy, Casement’s Avenue, Tralee
reposing at McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 5 to 6.30pm followed by removal to our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee. Requiem...
Eoin Walker, Glasgow and Castlegregory.
Reposing at the family home in College St., Castlegregory tomorrow Thursday (Sept 26th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church,...
Madge Davis, Tubrid, Ardfert
reposing at Cuil Mhuire Pastoral Centre, St. Brendan's Churchyard, Ardfert on Thursday form 4.15 to 6.15pm. Removal to St. Brendan's Church, Ardfert. Requiem mass...
UHK says every effort being made to increase inpatient admissions
Every effort is being made to increase capacity for inpatient admissions at University Hospital Kerry.A spokesperson says the hospital has experienced an increased number...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESDavy Fitzgerald says he'll make a decision on his future in the next day or two.The current Wexford hurling manager has...
Results From Under 15 Football Games Involving Kerry Schools
Schools FixturesCorn Eamainn Ui Mhairtin 15 C Football(South) Blackwater Community School Lismore 7-3 v Iver Sceine Kenmare 8-16 in Ballincolling(North) Tarbert Comprehensive School 4-11 Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí...
Preview of Kerry School Boys & Girls League Weekend Schedule
Padraig Harnett has a preview of this weekend's action in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.