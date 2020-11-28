Macra na Feirme survey seeks views of people in rural areas of Kerry

Kerry people living and working in rural areas are being encouraged to take part in an online survey.

Macra na Feirme’s annual survey, which will be used to create policy and lobby objectives, is seeking the views of those involved in farming and living in rural Ireland.

For the first time, the survey is also asking the opinions of young non-farmers living in rural Ireland on how they view themselves, their community, and their future.

According to Macra na Feirme, the survey should take most participants less than 6 minutes to complete.

The link to the survey hosted on SurveyMonkey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MacraSurvey2020.