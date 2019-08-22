Macra na Feirme to host information night in South Kerry

The Kerry branch of Macra na Feirme is to host an information night in South Kerry with a view to setting up a club in the area.

The event will take place in the Kerry Coast Hotel, Cahersiveen at 8pm on Friday, August 30th.

The aim is to provide the local youth community with the opportunity to find out more about Macra na Feirme and how they can get involved.

Chairperson of Kerry Macra Sean Joy says the group has been a trailblazer for building community spirit and helping tackle rural isolation.

There are currently seven Macra clubs throughout Kerry.