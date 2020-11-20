Mackessy Cleared To Play Against Carlow

Fionan Mackessy is free to play for Kerry against Carlow in the Joe McDonagh Cup tomorrow.

His red card from the loss to Antrim last weekend has been rescinded.

Victory tomorrow will send Kerry into the competition Final.

The Kingdom need to win in Tralee in game which is live on Radio Kerry, from 1.30.

Antrim top the table at present, with 5 points from 3 outings.

Kerry have 4 points after 3 matches, having lost to Antrim last Saturday.

Carlow, the other side in contention for a Final Spot, are on 3 points from their 2 matches to date.