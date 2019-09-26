Lyrecrompane receives Community Vibrancy Award from NEWKD

Lyrecrompane Community Development Company has been named as the 16th recipient of the Community Vibrancy Recognition Award.

Administered by the North East West Kerry Development group (NEWKD) – along with Kerry Group – the award recognises projects which make a valuable contribution to their communities.

Lyrecrompane Community Development Company was set up in 1993 and was instrumental in converting the old Lyre creamery into a community centre, which is now the hub of the village.

Vice Chair of the Development Company, Breda Keane, says Lyre is a great place to live, with a strong community spirit: