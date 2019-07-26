Lyreacrompane 5k or 10k – Run or Walk Sunday August 4th

Lyreacrompane 5k or 10k – Run or Walk takes place this Sunday August 4th at 11am. Registration at the Dan Paddy Andy Festival Marquee or from www.eventsbrite.com Proceeds to Stacks Mountain Heritage House. Details 0872853570

